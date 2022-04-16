fun stuff

World's largest bounce house coming to Fresno this weekend

Chances are you've never seen a bounce house quite like this - with slides, giant inflatable characters and obstacle courses.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have the chance this weekend to run, jump and climb your way through the world's largest bounce house.

The Big Bounce America is making a tour stop at Granite Park in Fresno.

The event offers family packages and sessions for all ages.

It's a super-sized inflatable adventure.

"We are the largest bounce house in the world and Guinness Book certified. We are over 13,000 square feet and 32 feet high," says tour manager Trisha Leach.

Organizers spent early Friday getting the massive inflatables ready for families.

Besides the giant bounce house, Big Bounce America features a 900 feet long obstacle course and sports themed attraction called Air Space, along with ball pits, while a DJ plays music.

The touring company was here in 2019 and will be at Granite Park through Sunday.

"We are a tour and we are touring nationwide this year. We are trying to bring the community back to have fun and have those smiles on those kids' faces and parents' faces," says Leach.

And if you get hungry or need to take a break, shade and food trucks will be provided.

Tickets start at $19 and there are different sessions to keep everyone safe - including a toddler session, big kid session and adults only.

"I think the kids definitely bring all the smiles but I think the adults have more fun while they're jumping around and toss and turning," says Leach.

For more information and to book your time slot, visit their website.

