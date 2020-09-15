race in america

Breonna Taylor case: City of Louisville to announce 'substantial' settlement in shooting, report says

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was slain by Louisville police serving a "no knock" narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The city of Louisville is reportedly expected to announce a substantial settlement with Breonna Taylor's family later today.

According to the Courier-Journal, the deal is expected to include a cash payment to Taylor's family and police reforms.

Police commanders would need approval from a judge for all search warrants. And officers involved in shootings could be subjected to drug and alcohol testing.

Taylor was shot and killed by police back in March, when officers conducted a raid at her home. Her death, along with the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery sparked protests across the country.

Tamika Palmer, far left, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and other family members meet with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Aug. 12, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

Christopher 2X via AP



RELATED | Oprah Winfrey demands justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards across Louisville
EMBED More News Videos

Billboards displaying a portrait of Breonna Taylor are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged. Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine funded the billboards.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckypolice shootingu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man fired
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
LA ambush shooting: Protesters gather outside hospital as deputies treated
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 212,744 acres burned with 16% containment
Sequoia National Park shut down completely due to wildfire threat
Creek Fire: Some can go home after evacuation orders lifted
SQF Complex Fire: Evacuation orders issued for Three Rivers area
Some stay behind as SQF Complex Fires close in on Tulare Co. communities
Woman killed by car after falling onto central Fresno roadway
Kamala Harris visiting Fresno today for wildfire briefing
Show More
Video: Protesters jump on CHP cruiser in Sacramento
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
Health officials warn against outdoor activities due to unhealthy air quality
Creek Fire: Socked in smoke halts much of the air attack Sunday, Monday
Experts warn of 'disaster fatigue' in wake of Creek Fire, COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News