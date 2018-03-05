FRESNO

Brian Cooks formally sentenced to 21 years in prison for killing 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez

Brian Cooks pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in February. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man that admitted to firing the fatal shot that killed a Fresno girl was sentenced to 21 years in prison Monday morning in court.

Janessa Ramirez was killed Saturday night after she was hit by a stray bullet outside a West Central Fresno laundromat.



As part of a plea deal, Brian Cooks pleaded no contest last month to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cooks was charged with shooting and killing nine-year-old Janessa Ramirez in 2015. Police said he admitted to shooting the girl as she stood outside a West Central Fresno laundromat.



Cooks said he didn't mean to hit the girl and that he was only shooting in self-defense because he was under fire from a moving car.

During a statement in court Cooks asked for forgiveness from the victim's family.
