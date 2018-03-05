Brian Cooks formally sentenced to 21 years in prison for killing 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez

‘Janessa was a peacemaker. And I will see her again. God Bless you Mr. Cooks.’ Janessa’s grandmother — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) March 5, 2018

Janessa Ramirez was killed Saturday night after she was hit by a stray bullet outside a West Central Fresno laundromat.

Janessa’s family praying in the hallway with the jail chaplain who has also been meeting with Brian Cooks. pic.twitter.com/hsqNYZnSYQ — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) March 5, 2018

‘I hope that from the bottom of your heart, you can forgive me.’- Brian Cooks is addressing the court and reading from his prepared statement. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) March 5, 2018

A man that admitted to firing the fatal shot that killed a Fresno girl was sentenced to 21 years in prison Monday morning in court.As part of a plea deal, Brian Cooks pleaded no contest last month to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.Cooks was charged with shooting and killing nine-year-old Janessa Ramirez in 2015. Police said he admitted to shooting the girl as she stood outside a West Central Fresno laundromat.Cooks said he didn't mean to hit the girl and that he was only shooting in self-defense because he was under fire from a moving car.During a statement in court Cooks asked for forgiveness from the victim's family.