Brush fire rips through 500 acres in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. -- A brush fire erupted in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon, burning through more than 500 acres as crews battled to contain the blaze.Riverside fire officials said the fire, dubbed the Jerry Fire, started out in the area of Gilman Springs Road, between Highway 60 and Jack Rabbit Trail at approximately 1:02 p.m. Officials originally had the fire burning through 200 acres.The first crew to arrive spotted four separate fires one mile apart and had already burned through one acre each, threatening nearby structures. As many as 15 homes on Gilman Springs Road threatened were placed under evacuation orders.The blaze was moving at a moderate rate of speed with more than 200 firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze.Fire officials said containment was at 0 percent.Gilman Springs Road has been closed between Alessandro Boulevard and Old Golf Course, and at Gilman Springs at Sanderson.By 4 p.m., structures along Gilman Springs Road appeared to be safe from danger, but a threat to utility infrastructure in the area remained.