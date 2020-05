Hundreds of Coalinga residents attend bone marrow drive to save 7-year-old boy with cancer

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Coalinga is joining together to help a little boy fighting cancer.Seven-year old Bryan Benitez of Coalinga has been battling leukemia for four years and is in dire need of a bone marrow transplant.More than 200 people attended a bone marrow drive on Tuesday to help save the young boy's life.Recently Bryan received a transplant from his brother, but it did not take.On Tuesday, at the drive, people had the inside of their cheeks swabbed.Those swabs were then sent out for testing to find a match.Bryan has gone through remission twice, but his family says he's now fighting an even more aggressive cancer.They say Bryan is currently in critical condition as he awaits a transplant.He loves playing all sports and his stuffed animal is named Borris.He's also a big fan of the WWE and hopes he can one day meet wrestler John Cena.The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.