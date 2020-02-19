cancer

Hundreds of Coalinga residents attend bone marrow drive to save 7-year-old boy with cancer

By
COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Coalinga is joining together to help a little boy fighting cancer.

Seven-year old Bryan Benitez of Coalinga has been battling leukemia for four years and is in dire need of a bone marrow transplant.

RELATED: Family asking for help with bone marrow donor for 7-year-old fighting cancer

More than 200 people attended a bone marrow drive on Tuesday to help save the young boy's life.

Recently Bryan received a transplant from his brother, but it did not take.

On Tuesday, at the drive, people had the inside of their cheeks swabbed.

Those swabs were then sent out for testing to find a match.

Bryan has gone through remission twice, but his family says he's now fighting an even more aggressive cancer.

They say Bryan is currently in critical condition as he awaits a transplant.

He loves playing all sports and his stuffed animal is named Borris.

He's also a big fan of the WWE and hopes he can one day meet wrestler John Cena.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.
