Buchanan senior LB Logan Studt the latest local recruit to verbally commits to Fresno State

In front of family and friends in north Fresno, Buchanan's Logan Studt sat ready to make his college decision.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In front of family and friends in north Fresno, Buchanan's Logan Studt sat ready to make his college decision.

Washington and Cal made it a close race, but in the end, he says it was an easy decision to stay home, verbally committing to play at Fresno State.

"Having a coaching staff that played at Fresno State, has coached there (and) really lives up to the legacy, there's nothing more I could've asked for," Studt said.

The head of that staff, Jeff Tedford, made a late call Wednesday night for a final push.

"He took it overboard. He told me that we've got a vision for you we want you to start. We think you can have a great career."

One of Studt's biggest recruiters was his former Buchanan quarterback Jayden Mandal, now a true freshman with the Bulldogs. "Like every time I saw him, it was, 'Hey, when are we committing? When are we making it official?" Studt said of the pair that grew up watching FS games in the stands.

"When Fresno State first offered me, it was almost a done deal. I was almost going to commit on the spot," he said of the offer he received during his sophomore season.

Instead, he kept his options open and got close to following Kalen DeBoer up to Washington."

Seeing a school like Washington that offers you and then moves into a conference like the Big Ten, kinda opens your eyes a little bit," Studt said of the recent conference realignment news.

Now he's ready to write an end to his time at Buchanan while keeping a close eye on Fresno State.

"Ten win season last season, it's something I'm excited to see them build on, and I'm excited to be a part of it next year."

Studt follows other verbal commitments from top local players like Marshel Sanders (Clovis West), Tytus Khajavi (Clovis West) and Marsel Akins (El Diamante).

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.