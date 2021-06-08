Buck Fire in Madera County now 75% contained, CAL FIRE says

CAL FIRE crews say the fire has charred 50 acres since breaking out on Sunday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Buck Fire burning in Madera County and left some residents on high alert over the weekend is now 75% contained.

The wildfire was first spotted near Road 600 and Road 612.



Evacuation warnings were initially issued in the area as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

The cause is still under investigation.

