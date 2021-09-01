Food & Drink

Pumpkin Spice Seltzer? Bud Light hops on the fall flavoring trend

EMBED <>More Videos

Pumpkin Spice Seltzer? Bud Light hops on the fall flavoring trend

SAN FRANCISCO -- It would appear that if you add pumpkin spice to anything, someone will buy it.

Bud Light is introducing its first-ever hard seltzer infused with the fall flavor.

MORE: Here's when the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks in 2021

It includes a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla flavors that the company describes as "literally the taste of fall."

The canned drink will be available as part of a 12-pack that will also include toasted marshmallow, maple pear and returning favorite apple crisp.

The company unveiled the new beverages on Twitter Tuesday using the hashtag #FallFlannelSeltzer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallholidaybud lightu.s. & worldbeerpumpkinpumpkin spicealcohol
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News