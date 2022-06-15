Students who took controversial picture at Bullard High expelled, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bullard High School will not expel the student who was photographed wearing a KKK-style hood in the school's weight room.The students who set it up, took the photo, and posted it online will not be welcome back.An attorney for the boy in the photo says he was tricked into posing for the photo and was falsely portrayed as racist.The school district initially recommended expulsion for him as well, but his attorney says they reached a confidential settlement that does not include expulsion.