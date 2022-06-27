Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with FS' first 1st rounder, Bernard Thompson

By Stephen M Hicks
EMBED <>More Videos

Catching up with FS' first 1st rounder, Bernard Thompson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 31 former Fresno State basketball players have played in the NBA.

Just five players were taken in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Paul George is the latest former Bulldog to be taken in the first round when he was drafted 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2010.

The Bulldogs first 1st-rounder was Bernard Thompson in 1984. In a draft that featured future Hall of Famers in Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley & John Stockton, Thompson was drafted 19th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the video above we look back on that draft with the former Bulldog as well as his message to players who go undrafted.

RELATED: Michael Jordan in Fresno? The camp that brought the 6-time NBA champ to the Central Valley

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 6:30 pm on ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in early morning shooting in Atwater, police say
Truck driver stabbed to death after giving man ride in Avenal: FCSO
Valley Animal Center rescues sweet dog abandoned by her 3rd family
Ampersand Ice Cream's newest Fresno store is finally open!
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Father, daughter duo wanted in Girl Scout cookie scam, police say
Alligator kills person near Myrtle Beach
Show More
At least 6 dead, 200 injured after stands collapse during bullfight
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Hairless Chihuahua mix from Arizona named 'World's Ugliest Dog'
Hundreds flock to Fresno City Hall for rally after Roe v. Wade ruling
Valley experts urge water safety as hot weather returns
More TOP STORIES News