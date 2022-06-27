Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with FS' first 1st rounder, Bernard Thompson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 31 former Fresno State basketball players have played in the NBA.Just five players were taken in the first round of the NBA Draft.Paul George is the latest former Bulldog to be taken in the first round when he was drafted 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2010.The Bulldogs first 1st-rounder was Bernard Thompson in 1984. In a draft that featured future Hall of Famers in Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley & John Stockton, Thompson was drafted 19th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.In the video above we look back on that draft with the former Bulldog as well as his message to players who go undrafted.