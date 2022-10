Bulldog Breakdown: Buchanan grad Corie Smith returns to her roots

From Fresno to Fayetteville, Buchanan graduate Corie Smith has already experienced quite the journey throughout her running career.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From Fresno to Fayetteville, Buchanan graduate Corie Smith has already experienced quite the journey throughout her running career.

Now back as a Bulldog, the hometown kid is ready to leave a hometown legacy.