Bulldog Breakdown: Interim coach Ryan Overland talks Mike Batesole & Fresno State baseball

After the first official practice of the 2023 season, interim baseball coach Ryan Overland stopped by to talk about the upcoming Fresno State baseball season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After the first official practice of the 2023 season, interim baseball coach Ryan Overland stopped by to talk about the upcoming Fresno State baseball season.

RELATED: Mike Batesole steps down after 20 seasons

Overland, a former player under Batesole, has been a coach at Fresno State for ten years coaching the likes of Austin Wynnes and Taylor Ward among other former Diamond Dogs to make it to the Big leagues.