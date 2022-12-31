Mike Batesole retiring after 20 years as Fresno State head baseball coach

Fresno State's coach Mike Batesole hits balls to his infielders during practice Friday, June 13, 2008, at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mike Batesole will be retiring as the head coach of the Fresno State baseball team after two decades.

Ryan Overland, the team's pitching coach, will be the interim head coach for the 2023 season. A national search is underway for Batesole's successor.

Batesole was just the third head coach in the history of the FS baseball team following Pete Beiden and Bob Bennett.

After 20 seasons leading the Bulldogs, he leaves with a record of 634-497 (.559) the most wins in program history.

His teams made the NCAA Regionals 7 times, highlighted by a National Championship won in 2008 when the team went from "Underdogs to Wonderdogs" winning the College World Series over Georgia. It was the school's first Division I national championship for any men's sport.

He was named in 2008 National Coach of the Year by American Baseball Coaches Association, National College Baseball Writers Association and FieldTurf.

This past season his team finished 27-28 tying for 4th place in the Mountain West with a conference record of 15-15.

Batesole has held the job since May 28, 2002 when he replaced Bob Bennett. "You hear the cliché it's his dream job and a lot of guys five years later go on to their next dream job," he told Action News that day. "This is it for me."

He's coached 89 players who have been selected in the MLB Draft, 70 First-Team All-Conference selections, 39 All-Americans and 9 freshman All-Americans including the American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge.