Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State football's seven-week strength and conditioning program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Fresno State football, getting in top shape for the upcoming season is a high priority.
The players went through a grueling seven-week strength and conditioning winter program.
Sitting in the locker room after the last game of the season and not feeling good about how they ended, they felt like they had a lot of work to do this off-season.
In the video above, we talked to Assistant Athletic Director For Sports Performance Ron McKeefery to discuss the program and transformation some players had.
