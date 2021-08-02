Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Jake Haener speaks about golf, Fresno State football, and Derek Carr

By
Bulldog Breakdown: Jake Haener on golf, football, and Derek Carr

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As good as he was last season on the football field, Fresno State's Jake Haener is just as good on the golf course.

He has an active handicap of plus two, meaning on average he's shooting two shots under par.

Action News's Stephen Hicks played a round with him and spoke with him about his relationship with Derek Carr, his excitement about playing in front of the Red Wave, and what makes this Bulldogs team one to watch.
