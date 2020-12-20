Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State signee Jaylen Henderson has familiarity with program

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "This guy is dynamic personality-wise, leadership-wise, he has the motivation to be great," says head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Ranked as the No. 24 dual-threat quarterback in the country, Jaylen Henderson expects to compete for the starting job next year.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

"You ask Jaylen, he's coming in ready to go, that's the type of mindset he has," DeBoer said. "Between the two of them, we have some dynamite passers and competitions. I know Jaylen is going to come in swinging. He's eager to get here and get to work. "

The Chaminade High School senior totaled over 3400 yards of offense his junior year. He models his game after the NFL's 2019 most valuable player.

"From Fresno State, it would be Derek Carr, but my favorite quarterback is Lamar Jackson, that's my favorite team," Henderson said.

Jaylen grew up going to Fresno State football games. He is the younger cousin of former Bulldog and NFL player, Chris Carter.

"We recognized that right away that he was familiar with our program, he knows what this place stands for and what this place has done," DeBoer said.

"When I was young, I used to go to a lot of his games," Henderon said. "I remember the stadium used to always be jammed packed. It was always live every game, that's something I can envision myself playing with the stands full. Hopefully, he can come to the games. That would be a special moment for the both us."

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

Jaylen and his parents run a non-profit in honor of his sister, who passed away at just 13 years old from Leukemia. The 4.0 student wants to major in business to help the organization grow and bring more national awareness to childhood cancer.

"But before she passed she actually started the foundation, it's been 13 years now. We just keep running with it, and every year it increases. That's why I wear number 13 because of her."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno St. wrestling staying focused in potential last season
Meet the Bulldog: Hunter Cruz
Bulldog Breakdown: Recapping Fresno State's 2020 seasons
Meet the Bulldog: Athena Clayson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News