FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is announcing a new partnership with Valley Children's Hospital, which will provide scholarships, collaborations for student-athletes, youth programs, and opportunities to support students pursuing degrees in health.
Derek Carr sent in a video message to the announcement.
He and David Carr are a big reason this partnership came about.
Action News caught up with the former number one pick to go over that and more.
Bulldog Breakdown: David Carr on Fresno State, VCH partnership
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
TOP STORIES
Show More