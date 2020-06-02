Birthday celebration held at CRMC for boy recovering from accidental electrocution

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young boy recovering from an electrocution accident in Oakhurst is celebrating his fifth birthday at CRMC.Zander Woods was taken to the hospital last week after he was seriously injured while playing with a power inverter.On Monday, he got to take his mind off his recovery during a birthday party thrown for him outside of the hospital's burn center.The medical staff taking care of him and his family were there to celebrate his special day.Reptile Ron was invited to the festivities, bringing along some of Zander's favorite reptiles.The five-year-old even got presents from the Madera Sheriff's Department!