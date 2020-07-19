Parlier businesses severely impacted by Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Robert Iniguez, owner of Phat Bobby's Cuts in Parlier, has been on edge since the governor's latest order issued earlier this week to close barbershops.The closure not only impacts him but his family and his employees and their families."And now shut down again," he said. "Again the family gets hurt, again the pocket gets hurt."Iniguez and his team had invested hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies and other products to keep staff and customers safe.But what has Iniguez worried the most is how long this closure could last. He hasn't received any financial help and the bills keep coming."I didn't get any of the help, nothing," he said. "County loans, state loans, nothing. I would have to look at eventually closing."It's the loss of businesses that affect the town as a whole.Mayor Alma Beltran says there's only a few of them in the town and a majority are mom and pop shops."With this, no one is going to pay taxes, so what are we going to have to do," she said. "Possibly lay-offs? Furloughs? There are really hard decisions we are going to have to make because of all of this."In the past, the city chose to reopen barbershops and hair salons ahead of the state's decision.This time around they're sticking to the governor's orders, but Beltran understands the struggles barbers and beauticians are facing."How can you just let them go without letting them provide for their families," she said. "We have to help them."Parlier has experienced a rise in cases and currently, they rank seventh in Fresno County at almost 400.Beltran says the increase is due to more access to testing.