Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom orders hair salons, gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties

The new order is part of a major rollback in the state's reopening efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches and several other businesses to close their indoor operations in most Central California counties effective immediately. The new order is part of a major rollback in the state's reopening efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty counties on the state's monitoring list due to increasing community spread and COVID-19 outbreaks must also close their gyms, hair salons, worship services, and malls. The list includes Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced and Madera counties.



Newsom has also ordered all bars across California to close and all restaurants in the state to close their indoor dining services. Restaurants may continue outdoor dining services and take-out options. Across the state, movie theaters, card rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and wineries must also close their indoor operations.

The closure is in effect for three weeks but may be extended if counties cannot gain control of their cases.

The order comes as California saw 8,358 new cases on Sunday and a seven-day average of 8,211 positive cases.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are also up across the state. Newsom said there are 6,485 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,833 patients in the ICU. The hospital patients currently make up 9% of the state's current capacity, while coronavirus patients make up 16% of the state's ICU capacity.

The governor was asked about the state's plan for reopening schools amid these new restrictions, and he said only that state health officials would continue to monitor the conditions of each county. However, he did praise the Los Angeles Unified School District and the San Diego Unified School District for announcing the continuance of distancing learning for the fall.

Newsom said the state's efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus would occur in the long-term, and that Californians must "adapt their behaviors" to slow community spread.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirus californiabusinesscoronavirusshelter in placepoliticscovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercaliforniareopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno restaurant owners see empty outdoor tables as temps reach triple digits
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
Gov. Newsom making efforts to protect firefighters during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurant owners see empty outdoor tables as temps reach triple digits
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Pixley man arrested for sending lewd photos to 14-year-old on social media
Central California coronavirus cases
19-year-old severely injured after crash with semi-truck on Hwy 99 in Tulare Co.
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Porterville students can return to campus or continue distance learning this fall
Show More
56 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Man drowns near Lewis Creek Trail in Madera County
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
6 firefighters injured battling Power Fire in Madera County
Man arrested in connection to Hanford homicide, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News