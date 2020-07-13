Gov. Newsom orders hair salons, gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties

Counties impacted:



Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kern

Kings

LA

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches and several other businesses to close their indoor operations in most Central California counties effective immediately. The new order is part of a major rollback in the state's reopening efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Thirty counties on the state's monitoring list due to increasing community spread and COVID-19 outbreaks must also close their gyms, hair salons, worship services, and malls. The list includes Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced and Madera counties.Newsom has also ordered all bars across California to close and all restaurants in the state to close their indoor dining services. Restaurants may continue outdoor dining services and take-out options. Across the state, movie theaters, card rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and wineries must also close their indoor operations.The closure is in effect for three weeks but may be extended if counties cannot gain control of their cases.The order comes as California saw 8,358 new cases on Sunday and a seven-day average of 8,211 positive cases.Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are also up across the state. Newsom said there are 6,485 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,833 patients in the ICU. The hospital patients currently make up 9% of the state's current capacity, while coronavirus patients make up 16% of the state's ICU capacity.The governor was asked about the state's plan for reopening schools amid these new restrictions, and he said only that state health officials would continue to monitor the conditions of each county. However, he did praise the Los Angeles Unified School District and the San Diego Unified School District for announcing the continuance of distancing learning for the fall.Newsom said the state's efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus would occur in the long-term, and that Californians must "adapt their behaviors" to slow community spread.