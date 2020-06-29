Business

Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses amid coronavirus pandemic

Amazon will pay out more than $500 million in bonuses to thank front-line warehouse, delivery and Whole Foods employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible part-time and full-time employees will receive $250 and $500 respectively while front-line Amazon and Whole Foods Market managers will receive $1,000. Delivery Service Partner owners will receive $3,000, and Amazon Flex drivers who meet a minimum hours requirement will receive $150.

In order to qualify, employees must have worked for Amazon throughout the month of June, Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a note to employees.

Amazon previously offered eligible employees a $2/hour pay increase. Target, Walmart, Kroger and other retailers have taken similar steps to compensate essential workers during the pandemic.

Beginning July 5, Target employees will be eligible to receive a minimum wage of $2 more than the company's current $13 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.


Amazon in March said it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as coronavirus keeps people home.

