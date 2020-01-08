business

California Food Expo dissolves after 9 years, organization announces

FILE- About 65% of companies that attended the expo in 2019 were from the San Joaquin Valley region.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Food Expo announced it has dissolved after nine years due to "financial and organizational constraints."

The organization, formerly known as the Fresno Food Expo, expanded to include food industry vendors from across the state in 2019. Organizers say the increase in participants "was not enough to sustain operations."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank all of our supporters who have played a role in making the California Food Expo a marquee food industry event," Chairwoman Agnes Saghatelian said in a press release.

The annual event showcased hundreds of food and beverage companies and foodservice buyers and drew in more than 1,000 attendees from the public.

Organizers say exhibitors registered for the 2020 expo will be refunded by January 31.

This is a developing story.
