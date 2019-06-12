marijuana

Parlier cannabis distribution center will fill online orders for delivery

By
PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The shovels turned dirt Tuesday in Parlier, but the work was already underway at the marijuana manufacturing facility that's set to open around October. It will be a distribution hub without a storefront.

Parlier mayor Alma Beltran is hoping the online business will bring about $1 million in tax revenue to the city within the first year of operation.

"This will also help us with the revenue that we need for our police department to sustain them after the Measure Q sunset," Beltran said. "So it's a great thing for us."

The company behind the project is Greenbrier Holdings. Former NFL quarterback and Valley native Jeff Tuel will be overseeing the large distribution center.

"A lot of the cannabis buzz has been in Northern California, Oakland, San Francisco and then obviously a large player, a huge player - probably the biggest being Los Angeles," Tuel said. "But being here in the middle I think there's going to be a lot of happy folks in the Central Valley including the Greenbrier team and the city of Parlier."

The marijuana manufactured in the facility grows on the Central Coast, but the products will be made at the plant. Customers will order products with the click of a button.

"There will be a website you can custom choose your item," Tuel said. "You can choose a cookie, or a preroll or a gummy and it will come straight to your doorstep."

Parlier's mayor hopes this big business starts a trend in the city that brings more jobs and prosperity.

"We've been forgotten for many many years in the past. Nobody really focused on Parlier so now, we're putting Parlier on the map," Beltran said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessparliermarijuanacannabis watchbusinessmanufacturingparlier
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in SoCal
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in SoCal
Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds
Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News