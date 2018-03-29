FRESNO

Clothing retailer Gap to bring 500 new jobs to Fresno

The City of Fresno has reached an agreement with The Gap, Inc. to relocate their e-commerce fulfillment operation to the city. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Gap distribution center near Fresno Yosemite International Airport employs 351 people.

So the addition of an e-commerce center here would more than double the work force.

The Gap expects to add 515 jobs over the next two years.

"They're going to invest roughly 80 million dollars in equipment, fixtures and improvements," said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. "They're projecting 250 million in sales in the first year alone so we're going to get a piece of the sales tax, property tax."

Retailers like the San Francisco-based Gap face major challenges with so many more consumers now buying online.

Mayor Brand says the City of Fresno has been actively seeking out companies which are looking to expand their e-commerce presence.

"We're not just throwing the fishing line out hoping somebody bites. We're actively profiling companies to find people that need to locate on the west coast for e-commerce. We're much more aggressive in our recruitment."

Brand says Fresno is riding a wave of momentum spurred by the moves made by companies like Ulta Beauty and Amazon. Both are setting up distribution centers in an industrial park near North and East Avenues.
