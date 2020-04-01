Coronavirus

Costco limits store capacity, adjusts hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

Costco will soon limit the number of customers permitted into their warehouses amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Friday, April 3, two people will be allowed to enter the store with each membership card.

The company has also adjusted its operating hours for its stores and gas stations.

The store will close at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The gas station will close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Costco is one of many stores taking measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesscoronaviruscostcocovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
Taste of Texas offers toilet paper with takeout
Cruises with sick passengers must stay at sea, Coast Guard says
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Man found lying near Hwy 41 in Kings County
US coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
19-year-old leads police on high-speed chase, crashes in Visalia
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Wednesday is Census Day: What to know about 2020 census
Cruises with sick passengers must stay at sea, Coast Guard says
Show More
6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Idaho
Surgeon General weighs in on general public wearing face masks
Central Unified parents making graduation special for seniors
Gov. Newsom announces initiative to increase connectivity to seniors
Sheriff seeking tips in 'Tiger King' disappearance
More TOP STORIES News