Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California fast food workers to strike over workplace safety concerns

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Fast food workers demanding stricter safety measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic will strike across California Thursday morning.

Workers at Burger King, Taco Bell, Subway and several other restaurant chains will join the strike, which comes as employees at a McDonald's in Los Angeles say two co-workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The McDonald's located in Hyde Park on Crenshaw Boulevard closed Wednesday, and workers are demanding full pay during the two-week period the restaurant has its doors shut. Striking workers will stage a drive-through strike line and practice physical distancing at that location at about 7 a.m.

Organizers say the statewide demonstrations involving workers from more than 30 restaurants is inspired by a series of recent strikes.

Strikers are asking for masks, gloves, soap, $3 an hour hazard pay and that restaurants do more to keep them safe.

Similar protests and "sickouts" have been held across the country, with more protections in the workplace being a top demand. On Tuesday, nine workers at a Domino's in L.A. where a coworker tested positive for COVID-19 also walked off the job.

Employees from Pizza Hut, Popeye's, El Pollo Loco and WaBa Grill will also join in the protest.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the companies for statements but has not immediately heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslabor unionsworkplace
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SoCal nursing home residents evacuated after employees don't show up
Mariposa father says 2 Valley hospitals refuse to test son for COVID-19
Mariposa County restricts short-term lodging to keep COVID-19 out of community
Tachi Palace set to host televised UFC fights on April 18th
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mariposa father says 2 Valley hospitals refuse to test son for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Rain, winds move through Valley, some Fresno residents lose power
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Merced Co. residents could be fined for failing to follow new health order
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Show More
103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat COVID-19
Coronavirus: Central CA churches holding Easter services online
Valley woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journal
USNS Mercy crew member tests positive for coronavirus
Fresno County courts using technology due to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News