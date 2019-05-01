Debate continues over proposal to build 7-Eleven store in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The debate over a 7-Eleven store in a vacant lot across the street from Roosevelt High School will continue this week.City Council member Nelson Esparza wants to stop the store from selling gasoline.In February, the planning commission approved gasoline sales but ruled 7-Eleven cannot sell beer and wine at the store.It was reported 7-Eleven would appeal the beer and wine ruling, but property developer Sid Wiener told Action News the company agreed with the February ruling and is not appealing the decision.Wiener says 7-Eleven has agreed never to seek a liquor license there.At Thursday's city council meeting, Esparza will ask the council to deny gasoline sales at the proposed store as well.He says neighbors fear a gas station will increase traffic at Tulare and Cedar.