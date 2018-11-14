DONATIONS

Dutch Bros. stores collecting donations for wildfire victims, will match up to $150,000

Coffee Chain Dutch Bros. is pitching in to help victims of the California Wildfires but they need your help.

All 325-plus locations are accepting donations now through Monday.


Dutch Bros will even match up to $150,000 so stop one of your local stores to donate today.

No purchase is necessary to donate.
