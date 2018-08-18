BANKRUPTCY

Fresno developer Terance Frazier is suing former business partners

Terance Frazier is claiming his former business partners took cash from a restaurant and drove it into bankruptcy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In a new lawsuit, Frazier claims Sammy and Rachel Franco pulled cash from Beach Hut Deli and used it for themselves, neglecting bills and taxes and salaries.

He says the Franco's owe him more than $160,000.

Sammy Franco tells Action News it is Frazier who used the Campus Pointe restaurant like his personal piggy bank.

He says Frazier took cash for himself and even borrowed money in the name of the business but neither the Francos nor the business' bank account ever saw the money.

The two sides are scheduled to start proving their cases in court in December.
