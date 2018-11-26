Fresno's rising technology scene getting noticed

Inside an office space at Bitwise's The Hive in Downtown Fresno, deals and orders are being made globally."I think Fresno it's not just Fresno anymore, we're global. I hope people realize that and go after more global clients and do more international business," said Jennifer Kim, Blockheads Development & Marketing Founder.Blockheads Development and Marketing, which specializes in blockchain consulting, solutions and marketing to help small businesses.Kim and the company relocated from Chicago more than a year ago."One day I decided to the tour at Bitwise and I was hooked in and the community is great. Everyone wanted to support me. So I became a part of a bigger clan and got a lot of support. The facilities," Kim said.She had worked from home but chose to be a part of the startup ecosystem in Fresno.Recently, Fresno was highlighted in a Global Startup Ecosystem Report by Startup Genome, which studied cities across America to see the environment for companies.Bitwise Industries says about 50-60 companies have moved to Fresno since Bitwise began."You don't start Silicon Valley on day one, but we're beginning to see the potential. We're seeing the sorts of resources needed to grow the technology industry in Fresno, but we have work left to do. We've got to support things like Bitwise and these collisions. We've got to continue to be welcoming to outsiders and do more and better in the technology industry," said Jake Soberal, Bitwise Industries C.E.O.Soberal believes new companies can create more jobs and economically help the Valley.Bitwise has seen dozens of businesses relocate in the past few years and they think that that number will only go up.