BITWISE

Fresno's rising technology scene getting noticed

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno's rising technology scene getting noticed

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Inside an office space at Bitwise's The Hive in Downtown Fresno, deals and orders are being made globally.

"I think Fresno it's not just Fresno anymore, we're global. I hope people realize that and go after more global clients and do more international business," said Jennifer Kim, Blockheads Development & Marketing Founder.

Blockheads Development and Marketing, which specializes in blockchain consulting, solutions and marketing to help small businesses.
Kim and the company relocated from Chicago more than a year ago.

"One day I decided to the tour at Bitwise and I was hooked in and the community is great. Everyone wanted to support me. So I became a part of a bigger clan and got a lot of support. The facilities," Kim said.

She had worked from home but chose to be a part of the startup ecosystem in Fresno.

Recently, Fresno was highlighted in a Global Startup Ecosystem Report by Startup Genome, which studied cities across America to see the environment for companies.

Bitwise Industries says about 50-60 companies have moved to Fresno since Bitwise began.

"You don't start Silicon Valley on day one, but we're beginning to see the potential. We're seeing the sorts of resources needed to grow the technology industry in Fresno, but we have work left to do. We've got to support things like Bitwise and these collisions. We've got to continue to be welcoming to outsiders and do more and better in the technology industry," said Jake Soberal, Bitwise Industries C.E.O.

Soberal believes new companies can create more jobs and economically help the Valley.

Bitwise has seen dozens of businesses relocate in the past few years and they think that that number will only go up.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbitwisetechnologystartupFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BITWISE
International and national leaders visit the Valley during Americas Competitiveness Exchange program
Bitwise Industries: Vision for new buildings is coming to life
Bitwise Hive grand opening draws in 3,500 people
Grand opening of Bitwise Hive creating a buzz around town
More bitwise
BUSINESS
In bloom: The 4 best florists in Clovis
GM to close Canadian plant, but that's just the beginning
Weeklong deals result in calmer Black Friday experiences
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
More Business
Top Stories
Man calls 911 for help, opens fire on Fresno Co. Deputies, no one injured
Dem. TJ Cox leads Rep. David Valadao by 438 votes in race for Dist. 21
Man accused of killing wife explains why he cleaned up scene and never called police
18-year-old involved in hit and run that killed Clovis educator sentenced to 3 years in prison
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Seniors and Smartphones: Predicting Memory Loss and More
Health Alert: Avoid caffeine during pregnancy
Consumer Reports: Apply for FAFSA with your phone
Show More
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking spot assault case
GM to close Canadian plant, but that's just the beginning
Police suggest man killed in mall shouldn't have held his gun
Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy dies after crashing into power pole
More News