Coronavirus

Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to health care workers during COVID-19 pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is joining the list of companies giving back to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting March 30 on National Doctor's Day, any doctor, nurse or healthcare worker with an employee ID can pick up as many dozens of glazed doughnuts as they need from any Krispy Kreme drive-thru.

According to a news release from the North Carolina-based doughnut chain, the free doughnut promotion will happen every Monday through National Nurses Week on May 6.

RELATED: Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health care workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

"Taking care of ourselves and each other never has been more important. Getting through this together by staying apart seems unnatural," Krispy Kreme wrote in a statement on its website. "But even now ... there can be joy. It can bring and keep us "together" in this challenging, disruptive time."

In addition, Krispy Kreme said any person who buys at least a dozen full-priced glazed doughnuts from a drive-thru will get a free dozen glazed doughnuts. This promotion will run every Saturday, starting March 28.

Each free dozen will also include an extra smiley-face doughnut to spread cheer.

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: Restaurants, stores shuttering amid coronavirus outbreak

Krispy Kreme is encouraging customers to bring the sealed and individually bagged extra doughnuts to a friend or neighbor. The company will include instructions for contact-free delivery and social distancing guidelines.

"Like everyone in these times, we're anxious. We're concerned," Krispy Kreme said. "We're also all in this together."

The doughnut chain said most Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus across the country are open for order pick-up only. Employees will also deliver doughnuts within 10 miles of participating stores.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncwinston salemcoronavirusfree foodu.s. & worldkrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US expected to break record in new unemployment claims filed
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus
Family ditches birthday party for birthday parade for boy with spina bifida in Kingsburg
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Gov. Newsom: Many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Show More
Suspect involved in Fresno officer-involved shooting identified
"14 burpees challenge" just part of Fresno State football's workout plan
Kaiser needs donations to fight coronavirus
Health officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Merced Co.
Fresno farmers market still seeing business during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News