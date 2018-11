Layoffs and furloughs affect at least 100 Hanford Faraday Future employees

Action News has learned more about the local impact of a financial crisis at Faraday Future, the electric car startup based in Southern California.Up until now, it's been unclear just how many employees at the manufacturing facility in Hanford have been affected by the company's decision to cut employees or their pay.But Action News spoke with an employee from Hanford who wishes to remain anonymous.The source shared a letter given to employees last week that explains the company's financial hardship due to the actions of its Chinese investor, Evergrande, and its pursuit of alternative funding sources."...FF is requiring most employees who have worked for the Company less than six months to take the months of November and December off without pay," the letter states. "Employees are not to perform any work during these two months. This is known as a furlough. During the furlough, you may file for unemployment compensation."The source says approximately 60 employees from Hanford have been furloughed, and a week and a half before that, 40 Hanford employees were laid off.The source says there are only about ten managers and directors left at the facility.Action News also obtained a resignation e-mail from Dag Reckhorn, the company's senior vice president of manufacturing and public face of the Hanford facility.In the e-mail, Reckhorn says he is heartbroken about leaving the best team he's ever worked with, but that he would contribute $10,000 to an emergency fund set up for affected employees.The GoFundMe page , called FF Manufacturing Family Funding, has raised more than $15,000, with a goal of $50,000."This is to help all of those Manufacturing Team members that are in need of financial support because of lay off or mandatory furlough," the page says.The letter to employees says the furlough is expected to last through December, but that could change.If the company obtains sufficient funding, it says returning employees will be reimbursed for the wages they didn't receive during the furlough and that the company will consider providing those workers with stock options equivalent to one-year's salary.Company representatives couldn't confirm the number of Hanford employees affected.They released the following statement: