Local stores preparing for Small Business Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As you do your holiday shopping, local businesses are hoping you'll choose a more personal experience and shop small.
From unicorns to dinosaurs, there's no shortage of fun options at 'Professor Toys.'
The locally owned business has stores in Fresno and Visalia and they're excited for Small Business Saturday.
"It's really appealing to take a customer and help them find the right toy for that special kid in their life," said 'Professor Toy' Manager Lisa Trueblood.
The store prides itself on providing customer service and even wrapping your gifts.
They'll be offering special sales every few hour for select toys.
Over at 'Top Drawer' in northwest Fresno, Vera Bradley items and stationary are neatly displayed on shelves.
The store will be raffling off three items to its shoppers and giving away some tote bags to its first 12 shoppers.
Owner Jane Saunders says each sale is important to her.
"I always wanted to do it. It's a passion to do it. It's just cool. To get into a community that really supports is tremendous," said Saunders.
In Old Town Clovis, many retailers are offering special sales. 'Fifth street Antiques' is paying your sales tax.
"If you are looking for something special and unique then this is a good place to come. We have hands-on knowledge and customer service that can't be offered in other places and besides that you are supporting your local community that you live in and the small businesses that are here that won't be here if you don't shop here," said Wanda Leon.
Saturday and Sundays, horse carriage rides will also be offered to shoppers.
It's estimated for every dollar spent, 67 cents goes to our community.
This is the 10th year of small business Saturday.
