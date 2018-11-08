Madera businesses learn about growth hacking

Growth hacking is the latest buzz word in Silicon Valley and now it's made its way to the Central Valley."Everybody's trying to figure out how do I get the most amount of clients, with the cheapest, least amount of money to spread the word of mouth about. I'm a great company, I have a great product. This is what growth hacking can do with a set of established protocols we've been teaching to startups and small businesses," said Dave Martin, Nettra media ownerDave Martin is owner of Nettra and recently put on a small business workshop for the Madera County Economic Development.Emlen Miles-Mattingly is a financial planner in Madera and wanted to learn more about how to become more efficient for him and his clients."It actually excites me to see data, but I think it's one of those things business owners need to do because it's going to make you work smarter, not harder," said Emlen Miles-Mattingly, financial planner.Martin says you can use data from your customers/users and google analytics as a tool for growth hacking."But most people don't know how easy it is to combine those to get user insights that can create tests that you can experiments with, whether it's through media or word of mouth referral programs to try and create more customers." Martin said.The Economic Development Commission wants to help businesses expand and come to Madera"Our business community is really growing as we're right in the center of California so people are finding interest with that and also with industry," said Julie Herd, Madera County EDC marketing manager.Now with this knowledge of growth hacking, companies have another tool to help them succeed.Madera County plans to host a web site training course in the spring. something they hope will help boost business and help the community.