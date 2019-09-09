Business

Mattel to release limited edition Barbie celebrating Día de los Muertos

A limited edition Barbie that celebrates the the centuries-old Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos is set to hit stores this month.

Toy manufacturer Mattel's Día de los Muertos Barbie comes in a floor-length embroidered dress splashed with vibrant colors signature to the holiday.

Her face is painted in traditional face-paint representing the dead.

The doll has sparked mixed reaction online with some accusing Mattel of cultural appropriation.

But its designer says he wants the doll to expand awareness about the holiday, also known as Day of the Dead.

The multi-day holiday, celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors the lives of late loved ones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmattelbarbietoys
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed after stabbing person at party in rural Merced County
Police searching for suspects, vehicle possibly connected to Hanford double-shooting
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
East central Fresno house fire leaves thousands of dollars in damage
Suspects assault store owner during armed robbery in Hanford
Show More
START HERE: Pres. Trump to visit North Carolina, ABC News Democratic presidential debate
Fresno church's pancake breakfast honors educator by helping homeless children
Former sheriff's deputy admits to domestic violence, avoids felony strikes
Sheriff's gang unit detains dozens, arrests 8 at central Fresno clubhouse
LAPD officer accused of repeatedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News