National Christmas Tree Association says millennials might be saving Christmas tree industry

Christmas trees of all shapes and sizes are ready for sale at Kay Kringle's Christmas Trees in Madera County.It's not quite December yet, but trees sales are already off to a good start.Owner Kay Khanzadian said the outlook this season is good. So far, he's helped a lot of people make the perfect holiday match."They normally raise their hand and say we found it," said Khanzadian.According to The National Christmas Tree Association, sales are on the right track for the entire industry. They said environmentally conscious millennials might be to thank. The Association says they prefer natural, locally grown trees, as opposed to baby boomers, who tend to go for synthetic. Khanzadian said he's noticed the younger crowds."We do see younger couples coming in, it is there first Christmas and they purchase a real Christmas tree," said Khanzaian.They said Millennials are in search of more than just a tree, they want an experience. And that's what Khanzadian is trying to give customers. Photo ops with Santa and vendors are just a few ways he's doing it."We offer bow and wreath making classes, we also have bounce houses for the kids at no cost, it is free to the family," he said. "We also have a gal that comes and serves hot chocolate."Another thing that keeps customers coming back is options. At Kay Kringle's they offer the classic snow dusted flocked trees. They're also using opaline to make them shine. Colored trees are growing in popularity. They're tougher to paint, but a hit among children."We do pretty much any color, from red to hot pink, to pink, to even blue," said Khanzadian.The Association says prices can fluctuate at some places and tend to be cheaper the closer we get to Christmas. Khanzadian said he expects to be sold out by the 20th of December. His recommendation, get your tree soon as you can.