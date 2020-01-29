Business

New construction plan in Clovis to help businesses rise

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction workers are taking advantage of the good weather to hammer out a 10,000 square foot office building.

A portion of the space will be the new home of PC Solutions, a networking and data security business.

"PC Solutions started out of my brother's garage 15 years ago with one employee and just fixing computers straightaway to customers, and we've actually grown to 13 employees now," says Managing Partner James Marihart.

The business is looking to expand even more once they move into their new home at Peach at Herndon.

The complex is part of a bigger plan to eventually build a sister restaurant to the 13 Prime Steak at Willow and Nees.

"It will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and have a full-service bar, so we're very, very excited about that. There's not a lot of breakfast options in Clovis, so we're excited to provide that benefit to the community."

A look above the construction project from Skyview 30 shows the ongoing work. Phase one is an office complex, and phase two is an even larger business complex. The third and final phase is the restaurant.

It will be located at the most prime spot, closest to the corner of Herndon.

The partners will be looking to lease office space at this current location. Phase one of the project is expected to be completed this summer.
