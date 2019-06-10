Paragon Granite Tips

Get a digital layout
When planning a granite installation, be sure you choose a fabricator who can provide a digital layout. You'll see how the patterns in the slab will appear on the counters and seams before cutting.
Choose granite or man-made quartz for durability
Products such as Corian or tile may look good for a while but they do not have the durability or versatility of granite or man-made quartz. Other choices such as marble or limestone will stain easily and are prone to etching from the acids in food or wine.
When choosing a granite fabricator:
1. Check for experience
2. Ask for reference and check them out
3. Make sure they are licensed and they pay workers comp
4. Ask about turn-around time.
Maintain your granite countertops
Granite should be sealed every year or so. However, Paragon Granite says they are authorized to treat counter tops with an amazing sealer that is guaranteed in writing for 15 years. Soap and water are all you need to keep your countertops looking like new. Do not use abrasive cleaners or ammonia.
You get what you pay for
Be careful choosing your granite fabricator based solely on price. The lowest bidder may not be licensed or insured and they won't have experienced installers or the latest equipment to get the job right.
Marble is not recommended for kitchen countertops
Marble can etch and stain because it is softer than granite. However, marble is fine for bathroom vanities and showers.
Granite or Quartz?
For most installations, granite is usually less expensive and is more heat and scratch resistant. Also, quartz slabs are typically smaller than granite so you may actually need more of them to complete the job.
Be picky with your granite selection
Choose a fabricator that allows you to pick a slab from any slab yard in town -- not limiting you to the few colors they have on hand.
Paragon Granite
Installation Services in California
With Paragon you can count on a professional installation, every time! Our job is to make sure you are satisfied with our service. Our experienced contractors are here to make sure each installation is completed securely. We work closely with each customer to get an understanding of exactly you're looking for.
Custom color-matched epoxy and pneumatic seam setter assure the tightest seam possible!