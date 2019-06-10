Paragon Granite Tips

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5340872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (1 of 4) Follow one couple's journey to beautiful new granite countertops

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2588954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get a digital layout

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2588267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When choosing a granite fabricator

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2588267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When choosing a granite fabricator

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2588284" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maintain your granite countertops

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2588302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You get what you pay for

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2588361" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marble is not recomended for kitchen countertops

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2588383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Be picky with your granite selection

When planning a granite installation, be sure you choose a fabricator who can provide a digital layout. You'll see how the patterns in the slab will appear on the counters and seams before cutting.Products such as Corian or tile may look good for a while but they do not have the durability or versatility of granite or man-made quartz. Other choices such as marble or limestone will stain easily and are prone to etching from the acids in food or wine.1. Check for experience2. Ask for reference and check them out3. Make sure they are licensed and they pay workers comp4. Ask about turn-around time.Granite should be sealed every year or so. However, Paragon Granite says they are authorized to treat counter tops with an amazing sealer that is guaranteed in writing for 15 years. Soap and water are all you need to keep your countertops looking like new. Do not use abrasive cleaners or ammonia.Be careful choosing your granite fabricator based solely on price. The lowest bidder may not be licensed or insured and they won't have experienced installers or the latest equipment to get the job right.Marble can etch and stain because it is softer than granite. However, marble is fine for bathroom vanities and showers.For most installations, granite is usually less expensive and is more heat and scratch resistant. Also, quartz slabs are typically smaller than granite so you may actually need more of them to complete the job.Choose a fabricator that allows you to pick a slab from any slab yard in town -- not limiting you to the few colors they have on hand.------(559) 264-04001852 N Helm AveFresno, CA 93727With Paragon you can count on a professional installation, every time! Our job is to make sure you are satisfied with our service. Our experienced contractors are here to make sure each installation is completed securely. We work closely with each customer to get an understanding of exactly you're looking for.Custom color-matched epoxy and pneumatic seam setter assure the tightest seam possible!