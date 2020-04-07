rite aid

Rite Aid hiring thousands to keep up with demand during COVID-19 crisis

Credit: Shutterstock

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drugstore giant Rite Aid announced they plan to hire 5,000 employees for full and part-time roles across the county, all of whom would be eligible for an increased wage for working during the COVID-19 crisis.

The positions include cashiers, pharmacy techs and distribution center associates and would benefit from the Hero Program, where hourly employees are paid an extra $2 per hour for working during a time of increased demand. The program is set to last until at least May 2, 2020.

Central Valley stores will be hiring as well. There are 14 jobs available in Fresno, 4 in Visalia and 2 in Hanford, in addition to positions open in Dinuba, Kerman, Lemoore, Reedley and Selma.

To view available positions or to apply, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnorite aidcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicjobscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RITE AID
Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs
Rite Aid raises age to purchase tobacco products to 21
Rite-Aid blasts Barry Manilow to shoo loiterers
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno announces program to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Gov. Newsom: 4,613 additional beds secured for COVID-19 patients so far
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Mitigation efforts showing signs of slowing virus spread: Trump
Majority of Tulare County COVID-19 cases in Visalia area
Coronavirus: Fresno County working to house hundreds of homeless
Show More
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
ABC to air 'One World: Together at Home' to raise funds, address COVID-19
FEOC "Food Express Bus" providing meals on the go
FUSD teacher starts YouTube channel for students
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
More TOP STORIES News