Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST

A woman wears a mask amid social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak while shopping the well-stocked produce section at a grocery store in Dallas, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Amid the coronavirus crisis, many stores are closing Easter Sunday to give employees the opportunity to rest and be with their families.

Other stores that are typically closed on Easter will maintain the tradition this year.

And a few major chains will remain open to give customers access to essential supplies, like groceries and medicine.

Here is a list of stores open and closed this Easter Sunday:

OPEN


  • Walmart
  • Kroger and its sister chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and others) are open but close early. Click here for your local store's hours.
  • Whole Foods
  • Dollar General (stores will close at 5 p.m.)


    • CLOSED


  • Trader Joe's
  • Aldi
  • Sam's Club
  • Publix
  • H-E-B
  • Costco
  • Lowe's
  • Target
