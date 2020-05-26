casino

Tachi Palace Casino Resort reopening table games on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tachi Palace Casino Resort officials say they will reopen the table games for visitors this week, with safety measures in place.

Visitors will be able to enjoy games such as Blackjack, Poker and more starting Thursday, June 11, at 9 a.m.


The tables will be spaced out to adhere to social distancing and sanitized between games.

Each game will have a three-player limit, and plexiglass barriers will be set up between the dealer and each player. Chips and cards will be sanitized after each game session.

The Coyote Grille will also reopen for takeout on Sundays through Thursdays.

The casino reopened on May 25 with new rules in place to keep guests safe.


Infrared cameras were added to determine the body temperatures of guests and staff. Everyone inside the building is also required to wear masks.

An additional 23,000 square feet was added to the third floor to encourage social distancing. Any slot machines that are not six feet apart has plexiglass for player safety.

Meanwhile, restaurants will be spacing their tables six feet apart and offering food to go. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the casino.

The infrared cameras will be present at public entrances and the associate entrance. If cameras indicate excessive body temperatures, staff will conduct another screening of the individual with a touchless thermometer. If someone exceeds the temperature limit, or if they are visibly sick, they'll be asked to leave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslemoorecasinobusinessgamblingreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CASINO
Table Mountain Casino reopens Monday at 25% capacity
Table Mountain Casino to reopen Monday with new safety guidelines
Mono Wind Casino opens in Auberry with safety modifications
Tachi Palace reopens to guests after 2-month closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State Superintendent releases guidelines for reopening CA schools
Central California coronavirus cases
Suspected DUI driver crashes into pole in Lemoore
Hundreds at public viewing pay respects to George Floyd
Laundry room vent catches fire in Parlier home, firefighters say
Deputy killed, 2 officers injured after being ambushed in Santa Cruz Co.
Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd's death
Show More
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
Shaver Lake reopens to visitors with new guidelines
Inmate found dead at Corcoran prison, authorities say
75-acre brush fire threatens structures in Castaic
Clovis neighborhood fills fence with messages of inclusion and love
More TOP STORIES News