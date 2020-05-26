Tachi Palace Casino Resort reopening table games on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tachi Palace Casino Resort officials say they will reopen the table games for visitors this week, with safety measures in place.Visitors will be able to enjoy games such as Blackjack, Poker and more starting Thursday, June 11, at 9 a.m.The tables will be spaced out to adhere to social distancing and sanitized between games.Each game will have a three-player limit, and plexiglass barriers will be set up between the dealer and each player. Chips and cards will be sanitized after each game session.The Coyote Grille will also reopen for takeout on Sundays through Thursdays.The casino reopened on May 25 with new rules in place to keep guests safe.Infrared cameras were added to determine the body temperatures of guests and staff. Everyone inside the building is also required to wear masks.An additional 23,000 square feet was added to the third floor to encourage social distancing. Any slot machines that are not six feet apart has plexiglass for player safety.Meanwhile, restaurants will be spacing their tables six feet apart and offering food to go. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the casino.The infrared cameras will be present at public entrances and the associate entrance. If cameras indicate excessive body temperatures, staff will conduct another screening of the individual with a touchless thermometer. If someone exceeds the temperature limit, or if they are visibly sick, they'll be asked to leave.