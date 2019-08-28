Valley's first CBD store opens in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno resident Jim Wilson is taking a closer look at CBD products at the city's first storefront."I've actually used it for toothaches, earaches and it does a good job," he said.CBD Center just opened its doors to customers at First and McKinley."It's finally giving them access to a new way. It's healthy it's safe, it's organic. It's not just sick people or who have pain. It's for healthy people too," said CBD Center CEO, SJ Van Horn.The products range from CBD water to tinctures to lotions and more.The CBD oil and product market are growing. Experts predict over the next four years it will grow $1.9 billion.In California, shops operate in a grey area. They're allowed to sell products without claiming it cures conditions.For Van Horn, he says learning what customers are dealing with is key to determine what they need."All of these products are infused with cannabis, but not THC. It is THC free. You're not going to experience any kind of high," Van Horn said.The shop plans to host education workshops at its Fresno store in the future and is open seven days a week.CBD Center says in addition to selling in person, it will sell products online and offer a delivery service.As for Wilson, he says his drive to check out the store was worth it."I've been to other parts of the country there and it's catching on. I think they'll do pretty good here. I really do," Wilson said.It's a rapidly growing business that's now in the Valley.