Businesses cleaning up after 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Many businesses in the Ridgecrest area are starting the cleanup process once again after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

It comes just a day after Thursday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake and resulting aftershocks.

Earlier in the day Friday, Action News traveled to the town of Trona, very close to the epicenter of the quakes and found Pioneer Market owner Azzam Fatala cleaning up the damage.

He shared what was going through his mind, "What are you going to do? What are you going to start with? What shelf? How much money was lost?"

The quake sent merchandise flying off shelves, leaving broken bottles and a lingering smell from the concoction of alcohol that spilled all over.

"Yesterday, if you walk in the store for a couple of minutes you're going to get a hangover, you're going to get drunk you have to step outside for a while and come back again," said Fatala.

The store had even more losses Friday after a 5.4 quake shook the store overnight.

But some 30 miles away in Ridgecrest, things are starting to look up.

A market owner in that town showed us that he has, for the most part, restocked his shelves.

It was a mess that he spent a full day cleaning up.

However, concerns that another quake could shake it all down have not faded.

"We are worried about another one. That is why we keep everything in the back. Nothing too high, because maybe another one will come."

His fears came true Friday night after a second, even more powerful earthquake shook the area.
