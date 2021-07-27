New drone to help CAL FIRE Fresno County battle flames

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New drone to help CAL FIRE Fresno County battle flames

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As fires continue to devastate the Central Valley, a new tool is helping Fresno County CAL FIRE officials prepare to fight the flames.

This is the Mavic Pro Quadcopter, which CAL FIRE crews now have at their disposal to gain a different vantage on fires, and new information they couldn't get before.

"It gives us another tool in our tool bag to be able to limit exposure to some of the firefighting personnel, it gives us a different vantage, and really just gives us a different perspective on what's happening with an incident," says CAL FIRE Batallion Chief Dan Urias.

Fresno County is one of the first units in CAL FIRE to test out the new program.

Urias is one of three battalion chiefs trained to operate the drone in an emergency response.

The drones can fly for up to 30 minutes per battery, with multiple batteries on hand.

There are also lighting attachments to help see at night, with the potential to go inside of buildings.

Plus, it has thermal imaging cameras to pick up heating signals.

It also gives information about fuel breaks and the aftermath of fires.

Instead of putting ground crews at risk, CAL FIRE can utilize the drone when there's a lot of smoke, heat and at lower altitudes than a manned aircraft.

"If there's an area that's too dangerous that we don't want to put firefighters in, we can always get a birds-eye view with the drone first," says CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Seth Brown.

The federal aviation administration authorizes CAL FIRE to the fly the drone at or below 400 feet above ground level within the county.

Officials say this is just the start of using cutting-edge technology to help fight fires.

CAL FIRE will increase their fleet, with more drones expected in the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodronesfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News