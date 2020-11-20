California adopts stricter workplace safety rules aimed at limiting spread of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Heather's Quality Upholstering, like many small businesses, saw a slowdown when the pandemic hit.But owner Heather Chrisman quickly pivoted, seeing an opportunity to keep her employees on the payroll and provide an increasingly in-demand product: masks."It's triple-layered, it's not the N95 but it is hospital-grade fabric, and they are probably the safest masks I've seen," says Chrisman.When it comes to the threat of COVID-19, Chrisman cares deeply for her customers and four employees. Two work in the store, two more work in a warehouse.Everyone wears a mask and keeps their space, cleaning is thorough and frequent, and when possible, the door is propped open for better ventilation.Chrisman says she's been keeping a close eye on her workers, watching for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.On Thursday, the occupational safety and health standards board (Cal/OSHA) discussed sweeping emergency regulations related to COVID-19 for all California workers, which would include the requirement that all employers write and implement a COVID prevention program.Some of the many rules that must be included in the plan are: educating workers about the spread of the coronavirus, offering testing to exposed employees and informing them about COVID-related benefits, making sure workers wear masks indoors at all times, and protecting employees' earnings and other rights if they are out sick with the virus.She just hopes the state provides some direction on drafting the prevention program so she and her workers can get back to doing what they do best - restoring prized possessions and producing high quality masks.If the emergency regulation is adopted, it will be submitted to the state Office of Administrative Law (OAL).If OAL approves it, it will be filed with the secretary of state and be effective for 180 days.