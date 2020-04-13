CA commissioner orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid coronavirus pandemic

Relief is coming for auto insurance customers in California as people are driving far less during the coronavirus emergency.California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is ordering all insurance companies to return premiums effective today.The order covers premiums paid for at least March and April. It will extend through May if shelter-in-place restrictions continue.Insurance companies will have no later than August to comply.Some insurers like Allstate, State Farm and American Family have already voluntarily offered to return premiums to their customers.Additionally, Allstate said it is also offering anyone in the United States, whether or not they are an Allstate customer, free identity protection for the rest of the year "since our lives have become more digital."