California Dreaming

California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the danger we live with every day

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
California is earthquake country. It's estimated there's a quake in the state every three minutes, although most are too small to be noticeable.

It's a danger we live with every day.

While scientists can't predict earthquakes, seismologists are using smartphones to give us a warning that shaking has started - enough time to seek shelter. But cellphone technology does not stop there.

Google engineers are using motion sensors built into Android phones to detect earthquakes as well. All it takes is a few seconds to set up your smartphone to be ready for the next big one.

Our special docuseries "California Dreaming" explores the challenges, solutions and people striving to keep the Golden State great, and the California Dream alive. Download our app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV or AndroidTV to watch the special now on your TV!


Want to explore how earthquakes have affected California? See our maps below:


Maps not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacalifornia dreamingearthquakedisasterusgsprepare socalprepare norcal
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Is the California Dream still alive? A look at the state's future
CALIFORNIA DREAMING
Is the California Dream still alive? A look at the state's future
California Dreaming: Cost of living remains a challenge
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno pleads with President Biden for more COVID vaccine
Fresno Unified, Central Unified to continue with remote learning for now
12-year-old girl sexually assaulted: Victim's mother and suspect's wife both arrested
Fresno man accused of raping 15-year-old Parlier girl, human trafficking
Fresno working to fight hunger among seniors
School districts in Tulare County continue to face hurdles in reopening
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Show More
More Fresno County elementary students to return to campus
New shopping centers, apartments coming to Merced
Local leaders say Valley deserves more resources to fight COVID-19
Biden speech signals to world that America's back
Here's how small business owners can apply for state grants
More TOP STORIES News