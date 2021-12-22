California to require healthcare workers to receive COVID-19 booster

BREAKING: California will require healthcare workers to get their booster.



With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.



More to come in our official announcement tomorrow. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that the state will require health care workers to receive the COVID-19 booster shot.Newsom will discuss it along with other safety measures at a testing clinic in Alameda County on Wednesday.The ruling comes as the new COVID-19 Omicron variant is the dominant variant of cases. Federal health officials said the variant accounted for 73% of new cases last week.Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a "variant of concern." The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.California has given more than 64 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.