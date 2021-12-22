Health & Fitness

California to require healthcare workers to receive COVID-19 booster

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that the state will require health care workers to receive the COVID-19 booster shot.

Newsom will discuss it along with other safety measures at a testing clinic in Alameda County on Wednesday.

The ruling comes as the new COVID-19 Omicron variant is the dominant variant of cases. Federal health officials said the variant accounted for 73% of new cases last week.



Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a "variant of concern." The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.

RELATED: Omicron variant sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

California has given more than 64 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomomicron variantcoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinehealth care
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver arrested following crash, carjacking in central Fresno
UCSF Fresno seeing long lines for COVID-19 testing during holidays
Kaweah Health changing some visitor policies
Man arrested for trying to run someone over, Fresno police say
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Woman who makes teddy bears for Fresno PD gifted new sewing machine
Fresno County's first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected
Show More
Gov. Newsom announces rewards for information on 2 Central CA murders
Garbage man in Oakhurst surprises boy with toy garbage truck
Police progressing in Tower District homicide investigation
48 test positive for COVID on world's biggest cruise ship
Fresno restaurants open on Christmas
More TOP STORIES News