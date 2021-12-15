California's month-long indoor mask mandate takes effect amid new COVID-19 surge

The mandate goes from December 15 to January 15, 2022.
California's health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the new mandate on Monday, saying indoor masking would help reduce case transmission significantly.
"Even a 10% increase in indoor masking can reduce case transmission significantly," Ghaly noted.
Officials say the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 47% since Thanksgiving, jumping from 9.6 cases per 100,000 Californians to now more than 14 per 100,000. Hospitalizations increased by 14%.
Central California and the San Joaquin Valley are among the areas where vaccination rates are low, and hospitals are strained.
The state is also tightening restrictions for those who aren't vaccinated. If someone plans to attend an event with more than 1,000 people, they must show proof of an antigen test 24 hours prior or a PCR test up to 48 hours beforehand.
Many health officials expect to see a rise in COVID-19 infections with people traveling and gathering during the holiday season.
California is also recommending that people who travel be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days of their return.
On Tuesday, the state announced San Francisco was exempt from this month-long mask mandate due to its high vaccination rate.
The city health department says San Francisco will continue to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks in gyms and workplaces.
Vaccination rates by ZIP code in California
