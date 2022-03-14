California students allowed to go maskless as mandate ends for schools

As of Saturday, folks at schools, child care facilities and colleges are no longer required to wear a face covering.
State health leaders say they reviewed student vaccination rates, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalization rates, CDC guidance and more data before deciding to lift the mandate.
Officials still recommend those who are unvaccinated continue wearing a mask while indoors.
Each county and school district has the option to impose stronger guidelines than the state.
However, school districts in Central California have announced they will be following state guidelines.
Gov. Gavin Newsom also updated CalOSHA requirements. That means indoor masking at schools is no longer required for staff, regardless of vaccination status.
