Coronavirus California

California students allowed to go maskless as mandate ends for schools

As California students return to class from the weekend, many will do so without face masks.
EMBED <>More Videos

California students allowed to go maskless as mandate ends for schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As California students return to class from the weekend, many will do so without face masks.

As of Saturday, folks at schools, child care facilities and colleges are no longer required to wear a face covering.

State health leaders say they reviewed student vaccination rates, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalization rates, CDC guidance and more data before deciding to lift the mandate.

Officials still recommend those who are unvaccinated continue wearing a mask while indoors.

RELATED: Mixed reactions from Valley parents on latest mask ruling for students
EMBED More News Videos

Tensions are high among parents who are tired of sending their kids to school with masks and those who say it's not time to take them off.



Each county and school district has the option to impose stronger guidelines than the state.

However, school districts in Central California have announced they will be following state guidelines.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also updated CalOSHA requirements. That means indoor masking at schools is no longer required for staff, regardless of vaccination status.

RELATED: Never had COVID? As mask restrictions slowly disappear, what are the chances of getting it now?
EMBED More News Videos

If you've never contracted COVID-19, what are the chances that things will stay that way given that many people have stopped wearing masks?



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocaliforniaface maskschoolscoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
What to know as California prepares to lift school mask mandate
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
Advocacy groups talk workers' rights in Fresno amid the pandemic
Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing
TOP STORIES
Teen killed after being hit by suspected DUI driver in Tulare
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Motorcycle rider dies in northeast Fresno crash
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Man stabbed in northwest Fresno, police investigating
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
14-year-old dies of gunshot wound in Porterville
Show More
Man shot multiple times at northwest Fresno hotel
'SNL' star Pete Davidson to head to space aboard Blue Origin flight
Fresno PD arrest gang member after 2 boys stabbed in Fashion Fair Mall
Clovis West junior helps fight against cancer with musical fundraiser
Tom Brady says he's returning as Buccaneers QB next season
More TOP STORIES News