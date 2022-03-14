California students allowed to go maskless as mandate ends for schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11565857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tensions are high among parents who are tired of sending their kids to school with masks and those who say it's not time to take them off.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11633845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you've never contracted COVID-19, what are the chances that things will stay that way given that many people have stopped wearing masks?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As California students return to class from the weekend, many will do so without face masks.As of Saturday, folks at schools, child care facilities and colleges are no longer required to wear a face covering.State health leaders say they reviewed student vaccination rates, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalization rates, CDC guidance and more data before deciding to lift the mandate.Officials still recommend those who are unvaccinated continue wearing a mask while indoors.Each county and school district has the option to impose stronger guidelines than the state.However, school districts in Central California have announced they will be following state guidelines.Gov. Gavin Newsom also updated CalOSHA requirements. That means indoor masking at schools is no longer required for staff, regardless of vaccination status.